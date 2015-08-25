Fitch: Turkish Stream and North Stream projects may be postponed

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Steps taken by European Union (EU) can postpone "Turkish Stream" and "North Stream" projects. Report informs it was said by international rating agency "Fitch Ratings".

According to the agency, events in Ukraine is another reason for the postponement of projects: "Both projects are likely to be postponed due to the crisis in Ukraine and EU's steps to diversify energy sources".

In December 2014, the leaders of Turkey and Russia agreed that " Turkish Stream" pipeline with capacity of 63 billion cubic meters per year under the Black Sea will carry gas to Turkey and Europe.