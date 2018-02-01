Fitch: Russia and Saudi Arabia are countries least interested in extending OPEC+ deal

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russia and Saudi Arabia are countries least interested in extension of OPEC+ agreement. Increase in shale oil production in the United States may only lead them to take such a step.

Report informs, Fitch Ratings agency analyst Dmitry Marinchenko told the Reuters.

"The only precondition for the early termination of the OPEC+ agreement is the continuation of raising shale oil production slowly in the US. Then, a strong deficit will arise in the oil market and prices will continue to rise”, Marinchenko said.

According to forecasts of the OPEC, this year the United States will increase production by 1.05 mln bbl/day up to 15.29 mln bbl/day.

Marinchenko underlined that "this forecast is close to the reality".