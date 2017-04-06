Farid Jafarov: SOCAR returned area on northern part of Caspian Sea to Russia

© Report.az

Moscow. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ “SOCAR returned to Russia the area on the northern part of Caspian Sea taken with the aim of processing”.

Russian bureau of Report informs, SOCAR Polymer General Manager Farid Jafarov told answering questions of reporters at the conference “Petro-chemical industry of Russia and CIS” in Moscow.

He told that the area wasn’t efficient and profitable and was returned to Russian side: “For now there is no plan to participate in similar joint projects. However we consider several options”, F. Jafarov noted.

According to him, cooperation with Russian companies, including Rosneft continues.

“We closely work with the company, carry out commercial operations in various regions. Star Oil Refinery Plant is under construction. We have a contract with Rosneft for supply of the plant with crude oil. But we haven’t yet determined volume of the supply. Rosneft is the biggest company in Russia and the region. Therefore, we will buy oil from them for Star plant”, SOCAR Polymer General Manager said.