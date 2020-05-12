​Export of Shah Deniz gas through Sangachal terminal increased

In the first quarter of 2020, oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal terminal, BP-Azerbaijan told Report.

During the quarter, the Sangachal terminal exported about 66 million barrels of oil and condensate, down 3 million or 4.35% from 2019. This included about 58 million barrels (down 3 million barrels or 4.92% from a year earlier) through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and over 8 million barrels (same with the previous year) through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP).

On average, more than 51 million standard cubic meters (about 1,800 million standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the terminal daily in the first quarter of 2020, up 4 million cubic meters (more than 144 million cubic feet) from the previous year.

The daily capacity of the terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and about 85 million standard cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas, is around 105 million standard cubic meters per day.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the South Caucasus Pipeline expansion system, and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.