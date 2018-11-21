Expenditures on Shahdeniz fall by 41%

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shahdeniz consortium spent $1.558 billion on Shahdeniz field, down 41% from previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

In the first three quarters of 2018, Shah Deniz spent more than $418 million in operating expenditure and about $1.14 billion in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, relevantly up 13.6% and down 50% by contrast to a year earlier.

Shah Deniz participating interests are BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).