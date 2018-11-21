Expenditures on Shahdeniz fall by 41%

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Shahdeniz consortium spent $1.558 billion on Shahdeniz field, down 41% from previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.
In the first three quarters of 2018, Shah Deniz spent more than $418 million in operating expenditure and about $1.14 billion in capital expenditure, the majority of which was associated with the Shah Deniz 2 project, relevantly up 13.6% and down 50% by contrast to a year earlier.
Shah Deniz participating interests are BP (operator – 28.8 per cent), TPAO (19.0 per cent), AzSD (10.0 per cent), SGC Upstream (6.7 per cent), PETRONAS (15.5 per cent), LUKOIL (10.0 per cent) and NICO (10.0 per cent).
Günel AbbasovaNews Author