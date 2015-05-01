​European Commission Vice-President: "We plan to supply gas from the Caspian to 2019-2020"

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic stated in Ashgabat on Thursday the EU plans to supply natural gas from the Caspian region to Europe in 2019/2020, according to Turkmen television.

Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti, in a TV interview after the talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov Mr. Sefcovic claimed that they had discussed strengthening of partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU in the energy sector and exchanged views on the EU program for the diversification of energy supplies to the European market.

"Specifically, we found that Southern energy corridor is an important strategic project for us since it can diversify its energy sources and energy direction. We plan to start supply of natural gas from Caspian region to Europe in 2019/2020," said European Commissioner for Energy.

According to him, the implementation of this project will be devoted to the upcoming Friday meeting of the representatives of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the European Union. Mr. Sefcovic stressed that during the quadripartite meeting it is planned to discuss issues of cooperation among the parties within the framework of this project.