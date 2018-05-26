Erdoğan: Russia will pay Turkey $ 1 bln compensation

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will pay Turkey a $ 1 billion compensations.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a meeting with voters in Erzurum within the framework of the election campaign.

According to him, Ankara has appealed to the International Arbitration Court in this regard: “I have good news for you. Three years ago we asked Russia for a discount on the gas prices we receive via Blue Stream and the West Line. We have appealed to the International Arbitration Court when our request had not fulfilled. As a result of long discussions, we have reached an agreement on a 10.25% discount on natural gas in 2015-2016 years. That is why Russia will pay $ 1 billion compensations”.