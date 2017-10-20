Energy Minister: Azerbaijan takes all its commitments seriously

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan takes all its commitments seriously, including before OPEC.

Report informs, newly appointed Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov stated that OPEC will hold ministerial meeting in November: "The meeting will be held in November. If we are invited and agreed with the Government, we will attend it”.

The minister said that Azerbaijan is interested in stable oil prices.

Speaking about road maps, he also said that there were several commitments in implementation of the maps: "A total of 20 events in the field of utility services have been set as a commitment. 8 events are scheduled for this year".

Shahbazov added that reforms have been taking place in Azerbaijan for many years and results of these reforms are reflected in reports of many international organizations. At the same time, minister said there are many challenges in energy sector: "There is always a need for change in order to respond to these challenges. If there is a need for reforms, we will do that”.