Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to finance the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Report informs, EBRD official Aida Sitdikova said.

According to her, currently negotiations underway regarding the financing: "Currently, discussions underway amid "Southern Gas Corridor" CJSC and the amount may reach 500 mln EUR".