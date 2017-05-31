Drilling work in "Absheron" field starts in September

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ “We plan to start drilling works in Absheron field in September”.

Report informs, the head of Azerbaijan office of Total, Denis Lemarchal told reporters.

According to D. Lemarchal, no agreement with any company was signed for development of the field: “Negotiation process is underway and we are ready. I think that we will produce first gas from the field in 2019”.

Total official refused to reveal cost of drilling works: “We expect the drilling works to take total of 15 months. In the initial phase it is planned to use gas to meet domestic demand. We think to produce annually about 1.5 bln cum of gas from the field. Discovered gas is in 6000-7000-meter depth, which is very difficult”.