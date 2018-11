Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ / Europe can take both Russia's natural gas and U.S. LNG, Report informs citing Marcelino Oreja, chief executive of Enagas, Spain's major energy company.

"We're going to have both. We'll have LNG for seasonal reasons, so for peak demand, and we're going to have natural gas coming from Russia and Azerbaijan, and it's normally cheaper than LNG," he said in an interview to CNBC.