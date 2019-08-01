​Delivery of ACG associated gas to SOCAR declines by 17% in H1

During the first half, Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) delivered an average of over 5 million cubic metres per day of Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) associated gas to SOCAR (0.9 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility, down 16.7% from the previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) on ACG development was signed in September 20, 1994. AIOC was established in February 1995.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).