Deepwater Gunashli platform planned shutdown in September

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ BP as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work programme it will implement a planned facility shut down (turnaround - TAR) on the Deepwater Gunashli platform in the Caspian Sea in September, Report was told in the BP Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform will be suspended on 1 September 2016 for about 11 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. This work will maintain the ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way.

This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations. The planning for the programme started last year and these activities are included in the ACG 2016 annual work programme and budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms (Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag and West Chirag), as well as export operations via BTC and WREP will continue as normal. The Sangachal Terminal will continue to operate. Loadings at Ceyhan and Supsa will also continue in accordance with the lifting schedule.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long term safety, reliability, integrity, environmental and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.