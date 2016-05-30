Debts of European and US's large oil companies increased by 30%

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Debts of 15 large oil companies of North America and Europe have increased by 30% in annual terms. As of the end of March, company's combined net debt increased 97 billion USD during the past 12 months and made 383 billion USD, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

Net debt of ExxonMobil of the US increased up to 38,3 billion USD at the end of March, this figure made 27,6 billion USD a year earlier. Debt of British BP increased from 24,6 billion USD to 30,6 billion USD during the same period.

The companies' debt obligations significantly increased in first quarter of this year, as oil prices fell below 27 USD.