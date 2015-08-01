 Top
    Oil prices continue to decrease in markets

    Brent crude oil down to 52,2 USD a barrel

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 2,89% or 1,40 USD and amounted to 47,12 USD.

    Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude down by 2,06% or 1,10 USD and made 52,21 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 54 USD per barrel. 

