Construction of second phase of TANAP to be completed next year

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ The construction of the second phase (from Eskişehir to the Greek border, Phase-1) of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), constructed for transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and further to Europe will be completed in June 2019.

Report informs citing the Turkey press, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy A.S, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkey, Zaur Gahramanov told.

According to him, 85% of the work on this section has been completed: "The pipeline will reach the Greek border in June 2019. After the trial, the gas will be transported to Greece by the end of 2019. "

Notably, TANAP, one of the key segments of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is estimated $ 8 billion. TANAP starts from Türkgözü village of Posof district of Ardahan, Turkey bordering Georgia, and joining the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which will transport natural gas to European countries in the Ipsala region of Edirne.

The TANAP with a total length of 1,850 km is being implemented by phases - Phase-0 and Phase-1 . The diameter of the Georgian-Turkish border-Eskishehir section, called the Phase-0 pipeline, is 56 inches and its length is 1340 km. An official opening ceremony of this part of TANAP was held on June 12 this year. On June 30, the first commercial gas supply to Turkey started with TANAP. Initial capacity is planned to be 2 billion cubic meter per year.

The initial capacity of the pipeline is 16 billion cubic meters. About 6 billion cubic meter of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining - to Europe.

Southern Gas Corridor CJSC holds 51% share in the TANAP project, SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş - 7%, BOTAŞ - 30% and BP - 12%.