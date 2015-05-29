Azerbaijan launches construction of new types petrol stations- VIDEO

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ Subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan - "SOCAR-CNG" LLC was established for the production and sale of a new type of fuel - compressed natural gas (CNG - Compressed Natural Gas).

Report informs, the new CNG stations are very important as new jobs will be opened for the citizens, also to use fuel more profitable, economically and ecologically.

The first Compressed Natural Gas station also the first project of the "SOCAR-CNG" LLC was built near the bus fleet in Zig. Buses began operating during the first European Games will be provided with fuel at that stations. Station can provide 300 buses with fuel within 4 hours (about 50 thousand cubic meters).

Equipment from Italy, Sweden and Germany installed in Zig station the total area of which - 1.3 hectares.

For the first time in Europe, "United Containers" method was applied to the technological design and the liquefied natural gas compressors at Zig gas station with pressure of 200-250 bar.The difference of compressed natural gas, from liquid gas (LPG), in its capability of pumping of gas to tank without cooling.The main ingredients in the composition of compressed natural gas are methane, ethane, butane and propane, methane - 75-90%, ethane - 5-15%, propane - 5%, butane - 5% and fuel octane is about 120-125%.

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev told media that in the future, the number of CNG stations will be installed at every 180 km all over the country.

Unlike traditional types of fuel, carbon monoxide emissions are less by 90% while the use of CNG.

Because of absence of nitrogen (N) and sulfur (S), there is no hazardous NO and SO waste or close to zero.

CNG can be used in every type of transportation including aircraft, ships, heavy trucks. Mostly in the world CNG used in transport and according to the International Association of Natural Gas Vehicles for the past few years, the use of natural gas in vehicle market grew by double-digit interest rate.

Iran, Pakistan, Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Italy are among the countries that most commonly consuming CNG. The number of vehicles running on natural gas close to 20 million in the world.