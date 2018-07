Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ On October 13-15, Budapest (Hungary) will host a conference "Refining and Petrochemicals in Central and Eastern Europe and Turkey."

Report informs, the organizer of the conference is World Refining Association.

According to the information, President of SOCAR Turkey Energy Kanan Yavuz and Managing Director of Star Refinery Robert Storey are among the speakers.