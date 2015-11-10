'Chirag' platform stops the production

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ BP as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work programme it will implement a planned facility shut down programme (turnaround - TAR) on the Chirag platform in the Caspian Sea in November, Report informs referring to "BP-Azerbaijan".

In accordance with the plan, production from the Chirag platform will be suspended on 10th November for about 25 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. This work will maintain the ability of the platform to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way.

This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations. The planning for the programme started in early 2014 and these activities are included in the annual work programme and budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the Central Azeri, West Azeri, East Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag and Shah Deniz, as well as export operations via BTC, SCP and WREP will continue as normal. The Sangachal Terminal will continue to operate. Loadings at Ceyhan will also continue in accordance with the lifting schedule.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long term safety, reliability, integrity, environmental and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.