Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion occurred at a Sinopec refinery in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Thursday, Report informs referring to Reuters, the local fire department reported on its microblog.

The blast occurred at 0643 am local time, or 2243 GMT, at a hydro-cracking facility and a fire was put out within 90 minutes, the department said.

No casualties have been reported.