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    Caspian Geo starts 3D seismic exploration at Goshadash structure in Caspian Sea

    Energy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 12:23
    Caspian Geo starts 3D seismic exploration at Goshadash structure in Caspian Sea

    Caspian Geo has started 3D OBN (ocean bottom node) seismic exploration works at the Goshadash prospective structure located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Kamran Zahid, Managing Director of SOCAR Exploration, wrote on his social media pages, Report informs.

    The customer for these works is SOCAR Exploration. According to Zahid's statement, this is the third seismic exploration project implemented under the company's management over the past 12 months, following two successfully completed surveys abroad.

    "The new data obtained during the works will allow for a comprehensive assessment of prospective objects and will become the basis for planning further exploration wells," Zahid noted.

    The Goshadash prospective structure is located northwest of the Absheron archipelago, on the continental shelf of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, at a distance of about 15 km from the coast. The sea depth in this zone varies from 10 to 50 meters. It is known that seismic studies were already carried out in this area between 1957 and 1977.

    SOCAR Exploration is a division of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) responsible for conducting domestic and international geological exploration, assessing hydrocarbon reserves, and commercial activities.

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