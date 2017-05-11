Caspian Energy Georgia company starts operating in Georgia in September

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Caspian Energy Georgia will represent interests of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy Interna­tional Media Group in Georgia”, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev stated.

Report was informed in the company.

According to him, this company is being created due to the numerous requests of Georgian, Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakhstani com­panies which want to activate cooperation in Georgia.

As Telman Aliyev noted, Caspian Energy Georgia will be engaged in arrangement of business forums, CEO lunches, trainings, seminars, round tables and annual Caspian Energy Forum in Tbilisi and Batumi. Besides, a ceremony of presentation of international prizes Caspian Ener­gy Award, Caspian Business Award, Caspian CEO Award and Brand Award will be held once a year. In future it is planned to create a separate quarterly journal Caspian Energy which will be dedicated to the economic development and investment prospects of Georgia.

“All member companies of the Caspian European Club Georgia and Caspian American Club Georgia will be able to attend for free all events held in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey under the aegis of Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy In­ternational Media Group”, Telman Aliyev concluded.