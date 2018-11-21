BTC operating expenditures decline by 14%

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ In the first three quarters of 2018, BTC spent approximately $87 million in operating expenditure and about $21 million in capital expenditure, relevantly down $14 million or 13.86% and up $2 million or 10.53% from previous year, Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

During the three quarters, BTC exported about 189 million barrels (more than 25 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 243 tankers at Ceyhan.

Since the 1,768km BTC pipeline became operational in June 2006 till the end of the third quarter of 2018, it carried a total of about 3.1 billion barrels (around 408 million tonnes) of crude oil loaded on 4,001 tankers and sent to world markets.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 per cent); AzBTC (25.00 per cent); Chevron (8.90 per cent); Equinor (8.71 per cent); TPAO (6.53 per cent); Eni (5.00 per cent); Total (5.00 per cent), ITOCHU (3.40 per cent); INPEX (2.50 per cent), ExxonMobil (2.50 per cent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 per cent).