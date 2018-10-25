BTC forecasted to increase oil transportation next year

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is predicted to grow by 2% to 30.9 million tonnes in 2019, Report informs referring to the 2019 budget package.

The pipeline is expected to transport 30.3 million tonnes this year.

In 2017, the pipeline transported 31.3 million tonnes of oil.

In general, Azerbaijani oil pipelines are predicted o increase oil transportation by 1.7% to 41.3 million tonnes in 2019.

The pipelines are expected to transport 40.6 million tonnes in 2018 against 42.7 million tonnes in 2017.

Extending o 1,768 kilometres, the pipeline starts at the Sangachal Terminal near Baku, Azerbaijan. Its transportation capacity is 1.2 mln bpd. It was put into operation in June 2006. Currently, the pipeline is transporting ACG oil, Shahdeniz condensate. Moreover, other crude oil and condensate, as well as transit oil are also transported via the pipeline.

The Baku-Supsa pipeline, which transport a part of ACG oil, was launched on April 17, 1999. Its annual transportation capacity is 7 million tonnes.

The Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline transports crude oil to Novorossiysk port. The respective agreement was signed on February 18, 1996 in Moscow. The pipeline transports 1.5 million tonnes of oil per year.