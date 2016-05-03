Brent crude price reduced by 3% on markets

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ On the world markets, price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 1,14 USD or 2,48% and amounted to 44,78 USD per barrel.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also reduced on world markets. So, price for this crudedecreased by3,17% or 1,50USD and amounted to 45,83 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2016 expected to make 51 USD per barrel.