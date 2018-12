Brent crude price falls below $54

21 December, 2018 15:25

https://report.az/storage/news/a8bfd2e066140acd4a53250e776ba8eb/092c1e2e-5464-45d9-804e-0f96a38ef453_292.jpg Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of 2:41 p.m. (GMT +4), Brent crude price fell by 1.05% to $53.78 a barrel. Report informs that the WTI crude oil price dropped by 0.48% to $45.66 a barrel.