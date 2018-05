Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude oil showed a record increase in the price in 24 hours.

Report informs, Friday's trading on the London stock exchange started with 29 dollars 70 cents a barrel and ended at around 32 dollars 18 cents.

The increase amounted to 8.35%. A percentage of the oil was not so expensive since August 2015 in one session.