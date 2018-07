Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude oil price has fallen below $ 58 barrel.

Report informs referring to the results of trades held at the ICE (Intercontinental Exchange).

The average price of December futures for Brent crude oil decreased to $ 57.82 per barrel at 19:45 Baku time.

November futures price for WTI light crude oil made $ 51.81 per barrel.