12 June, 2019 09:06

https://report.az/storage/news/eac8e9bca0a6e968b840b37c3a25fb2d/b4d983b8-1e34-471b-913d-1df58dbd10e9_292.jpg Brent crude price fell by 1.4% to $61.42 a barrel, Report informs quoting to Reuters. WTI crude price went down by 1.6% settling at AZN 52.41 a barrel.