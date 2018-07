Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ During the e-auctions at London and New York stock exchanges oil price has shown a different trend.

Report informs, WTI May futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange increased by 1,29% and amounted to 43,18 USD per barrel.

At London 's ICE Futures' Exchange Brent crude futures decreased by 2,33% and amounted to 44,53 USD per barrel.