BP: 2016 was a successful year for ACG project

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Last year was a very successful year for "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) project, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea".

Report informs, BP Regional President, Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Gordon Birrell told reporters.

"Firstly, I want to emphasize occupational safety. 2016 was a successful year for ACG project in this regard. High level achievements were gained in the field of occupational safety. The indicators on ACG is one of the highest of BP in the world", he said.

According to G.Birrell, 2016 was also successful in terms of environmental protection and exceeded 2015: "It mainly envisages flared gas. Last year its volume significantly reduced".