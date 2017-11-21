Bolivia hosts 4th summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 4th summit of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will start in Santa Cruz, Bolivia today.

Report informs, the summit will run till November 24.

The energy ministers from twelve countries will meet in order to discuss the situation in the energy markets, determine the role of gas in the global energy industry and continue energy cooperation.

GECF gathers the world's leading gas exporting countries. The organization countries have 67% of world gas demands. The GECF comprises: Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela. Kazakhstan, Iraq, the Netherlands, Norway and Oman are Observer Members.

The GECF Summit is held every two years.