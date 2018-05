Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ A barrel of oil exceeds $ 65 for the first time since 2015.

Report informs referring to the results of trades were held on the London Stock Exchange.

According to the auction, the price of Brent oil up by 0.52% to $ 65.24 at 06.25 Baku time.

The last time this indicator was recorded on June 24, 2015.