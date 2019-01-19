Baku-Supsa pipeline exported 3.75 mln tonnes of oil last year

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku-Supsa oil pipeline (Western Route Export Pipeline) exported 3,751,300 tonnes of crude in 2018, down 36,600 tonnes or 0.97% from 2017, according to the Energy Ministry's 2018 report.

The Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) transports crude oil from offshore oil fields in the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea, from where the crude is further shipped via tankers through the Bosporus to European markets.

The pipeline begins at the Sangachal terminal near Baku and travels through Azerbaijan and Georgia to the Supsa terminal on the Georgian coast of the Black Sea. The length of this pipeline is 829 km.

The Azerbaijan International Operating Company (AIOC) owns and operates the pipeline on behalf of the ACG PSA Parties.

Construction started following the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Georgia in April 1996 and was completed in November 1998. WREP has been in operation since February 1999. In April 17, 1999 the Supsa terminal was inaugurated.