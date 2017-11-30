Baku Oil Refinery to produce Euro-5 fuel and diesel in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Within the framework of reconstruction and modernization works at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, diesel phase is expected to be completed on November 30, 2020, while fuel phase on February 28, 2021.

Report informs, chief engineer Rasim Ibrahimov said that the works at the plant will be completed in 2021: "There is only 4 months between completion of diesel and fuel phases. Diesel production will be started first. After modernization, the plant will produce about annual 3 mln tons of diesel annually, which will meet Euro-5 standards".

As for fuel production, he stated that after the works, volume of fuel production will be more by 1.2-1.3 mln tons: "At present, volume of fuel production at the plant is about 1 million tons/year. Domestic demand for Ai-92 fuel is fully met. Additional volumes can be directed to export after increasing the in production volume", he added.

The chief engineer also noted that construction of a new bitumen facility is underway within the framework of reconstruction and modernization works, while EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor is expected to be selected for other facilities: "Bitumen facility will be put into operation in the third quarter of the next year".

Notably, reconstruction and modernization project of Baku Oil Refinery is planned to be implemented in three phases. The plant's processing capacity will rise from current annual 6 million tons to 7.5 million tons after modernization and reconstruction.

After the works, annual production volume of vehicle fuel at the plant will make 2.2 million tons, diesel fuel 3 mln tons and white oil 1 million tons.