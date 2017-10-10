"Azəriqaz" PU serves 104,200 consumers via ASAN facilities

© Report

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, "Azəriqaz" Production Union (PU) on the basis of appeals from ASAN Service and ASAN Kommunal”consumers who equipped with smart-type gas meters, has provided them with relevant services, as well information from departments depending on their applications, and other services based on these data.

Report informs citing the "Azəriqaz", during 9 months of this year, a total of 104,187 appeals have been received by ASAN Kommunal No 1 and No 2, ASAN Service No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and Mobile ASAN service centers, as well as ASAN Service Center facilities located in Barda, Sabirabad, Masalli, Gabala and Ganja, and implementation of these applications was fully ensured.

"In order to develop relations with consumers and improve the quality of services, "Azəriqaz" PU will continue its activities in this direction," report says.