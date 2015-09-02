Azeri LT CIF exceeds 51 USD a barrel

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the price of the Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, transported via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and sold on the world markets, went up by 0,67 USD, or by 1,33%.

Report informs, at the moment the price of "Azeri LT CIF" equal to 51,21 USD per barrel.

At the end of last week the price of Azerbaijani oil was 50,54 USD.

The minimum price of "Azeri LT CIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD), and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).