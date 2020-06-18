​Azeri Light sells at $42

The Azerbaijani oil price has increased.
The price of Azeri Light crude oil went up by $ 0.33 or 0.79% to $ 42.04 per barrel.
Azeri LT CIF showed the record low on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high in July 2008 ($149.66).
