'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' project costs decreased

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, approximately 760 million USD was spent in operating expenditure and 1.9 billion USD in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

Report informs citing 'BP-Azerbaijan' company, it means 24% reduction in operating expenditures and 17,4% reduction in capital expenditures in comparison with the past year.

Notably, in 2014, approximately 1 billion USD spent in operating expenditure and 2,3 billion USD in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

ACG participating interests are: BP (operator - 35.8%), SOCAR (11.6%), Chevron (11.3%), INPEX (11%), Statoil (8.6%), ExxonMobil (8%), TPAO (6.%8), ITOCHU (4.3%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7%).