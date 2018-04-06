"Azərenerji" OJSC switches to intensive working pattern

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the eve of the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11, a special operational mode has been applied and extra measures have been taken regarding sustainability and continuousness of energy system. The quick emergency services have been brought to ready status in order to eliminate any problem which could occur.

Spokesperson of "Azərenerji" OJSC, Yahya Babanli told Report.

He also disclosed the information regarding appeals received at hot line service of the agency in the I quarter of 2018: “In total, 2247 calls were received in January-February at hotline service #186 functioning under “Azərenerji” OJSC. The inquiries, information and complaints addressed to the service were considered, investigated and referred to the concerned agencies”.