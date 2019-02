Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF crude oil traded in the financial markets dropped by $1.38 or 2.14% settling at $63.16 per barrel, Report informs.

Notably, the record low of Azeri LT CIF was registered in December 2001 ($19.15) and the all time high was recorded in July 2008 ($149.66).