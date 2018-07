Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in March 2020.

Report informs, General Director of TANAP Saltuk Duzyol said.

According to him, at the end of 2019, Phase-1 (from Eskişehir to Europe) of Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) will be ready to accept gas: "Transportation of commercial gas to Europe will begin after the completion of TAP”