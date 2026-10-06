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    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 16:22
    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents

    Four documents have been signed in Baku during the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, Report informs.

    The documents were signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and the UK Minister of State for Trade (Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade), Lord Anas Sarwar.

    A protocol of the meeting was also signed between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents
    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents
    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents
    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents
    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents
    Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents

    Parviz Shahbazov
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya arasında 4 sənəd imzalanıb
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Британия подписали в Баку четыре документа о сотрудничестве - ДОПОЛНЕНО
    44 - Tezliklə
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