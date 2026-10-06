Azerbaijan, UK ink four documents
Energy
- 06 October, 2026
- 16:22
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Four documents have been signed in Baku during the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, Report informs.
The documents were signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and the UK Minister of State for Trade (Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade), Lord Anas Sarwar.
A protocol of the meeting was also signed between the two countries.
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