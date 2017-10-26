Azerbaijan to increase gasoline production in 2018

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to produce 1 337.3 thsd tons of gasoline next year.

Report informs referring to economic forecasts made by the Ministry of Economy for 2018 and next three years.

This figure is 4.9% more than the forecast for late 2017.

Notably, amount of gasoline produced in Azerbaijan is expected to be 1,275 million tons by this year end.

In 2019, Azerbaijan plans to produce 1 140.1 thsd tons of gasoline, while 1 128.3 thsd tons in 2020, and 1 378.1 thsd tons in 2021.

As for production of diesel fuel, 2 075.2 thsd tons predicted for the next year, 1 793.8 thsd tons in 2019, 1 776.3 thsd tons in 2020, and 2 114.6 thsd tons in 2021. By this year end, diesel fuel production is expected to be 2 100,2 thsd tons.

Totally, production of 5 374,8 thsd tons of oil products expected in Azerbaijan next year, and 5,441.2 thsd tons this year. It is also reported that it is expected that 4 667,800 tons of oil products will be produced in Azerbaijan in 2019. This figure is expected to be 4 629,9 thsd tons in 2020, and 5,497.2 thsd tons in 2021.