Azerbaijan to establish Nuclear Science and Technologies Centre

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will establish Nuclear Science and Technologies Center, Alexander Merten, President of Rusatom International Network, said within the international conference on “Energy of the Future: Challenges and Opportunities”

According to him, they plan to work jointly with Azerbaijani counterparts in this direction: those poisoned from nuclear beams will be cured, as well as oncological diseases will be diagnosed and treated at the center. The center will also train personnel."

Merten added that if Azerbaijani government agrees, a nuclear power station may also be built in the country in the future: ‘For this purpose, heating powers in Azerbaijan may be used and sale of hydrocarbon may be increased. Moreover, construction of the nuclear power plant will allow to implement any energy program. Because this is cheaper and more available energy."