Azerbaijan to begin construction of solar power plants in 2015

Baku. September 24. REPORT.AZ/ In early 2015 Azerbaijan plans to begin construction of solar power plants in seven regions of the country.

The head of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy of Azerbaijan Akim Badalov said to journalists.

"We are currently at the stage of large-scale projects. In 2015, a project to build power plants going to start with total capacity of 300 MW by using the potential of wind, solar, small rivers, and geothermal water and biological resources," said A.Badalov.

Head of the agency also noted that to date in Azerbaijan at the initiative of the public and private sectors to implement several projects in the field of alternative energy.

The agency head also has noted, that by present time a number of projects in area of alternative power are realized in Azerbaijan under the initiative of the state and private sectors.

The volume of public investment aimed at the development of this sphere still exceeded 100 million manats. A.Badalov said that, currently the State Agency continues to work on the creation of new generating capacity in the field of alternative energy in the country. In Sumgait, Pirallahi, Garadagh, Samukh the construction of new power plants completed, and work is underway to connect them to the JSC "Azerenerji".

"In addition, the Yeni Yashma completed the construction of two wind power plants. At the present time we spend there the inspection work, and soon the first wind power capacity of 50 MW will be connected to the “Azerenerji” network," he added.