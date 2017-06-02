Azerbaijan supplied 47 bln cum of gas to Turkey

 Top
    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ 83 bln cubic meters of gas and 21 million tons of condensate produced from "Shah Deniz" field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian since the beginning of development.

    Report informs, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the session dedicated to the 25th anniversary of BP's activities in Azerbaijan, held within the framework of the International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

    According to him, as of June 1, 2017, over 6.3 bln cubic meters of gas were transported to Georgia via the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum), 46.5 bln cubic meters of gas from Shah Deniz-1 to Turkey. Georgia now receives an average of 2.3 mln cubic meters of gas, Turkey - 18.5 mln cubic meters of gas per day.

    Today, from 6 operating wells of the "Shah Deniz" field, an average of 30 mln cubic meters of gas and over 7,000 tons of condensate are produced per day, SOCAR representative said.

    Kh. Yusifzade spoke about the successful cooperation with BP.

