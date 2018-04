Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May, Azerbaijan exported 3.098 bln cubic meters of natural gas. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of these volumes of natural gas amounted to 515.144 mln USD.

During the reporting period, natural gas exports increased 4.83-fold year-on-year, the cost - by 6.11 times.

The export of natural gas amounted to 11.58% of total exports for 5 months of the year.