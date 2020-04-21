Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to Georgia

21 April, 2020 12:14

https://report.az/storage/news/3c7689f878bcfb2354926d4d4be099bb/fb2bdfea-5dcb-4e7d-9dc2-60bd2926c257_292.jpg Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to GeorgiaGeorgia imported electricity worth $20,941,000 from Azerbaijan in January-March 2020m down $1,280,800 from the previous year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

