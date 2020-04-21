Top

Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to Georgia

Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to GeorgiaGeorgia imported electricity worth $20,941,000 from Azerbaijan in January-March 2020m down $1,280,800 from the previous year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia. 

