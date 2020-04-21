​Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to Georgia

Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to GeorgiaGeorgia imported electricity worth $20,941,000 from Azerbaijan in January-March 2020m down $1,280,800 from the previous year, Report informs, citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.
Azerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to GeorgiaAzerbaijan sees decline in revenue from energy export to Georgia
https://report.az/storage/news/3c7689f878bcfb2354926d4d4be099bb/fb2bdfea-5dcb-4e7d-9dc2-60bd2926c257_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Implementation of Absheron project on track: SOCAR 14 May, 2020 / 15:48
- TAP construction completed 95.1% 14 May, 2020 / 15:42
- Azerbaijan exports oil worth $4.8B in four months 14 May, 2020 / 11:38
- Azerbaijan sees 29% growth in revenues from natural gas export 14 May, 2020 / 11:20
- Azerbaijani oil price rises 14 May, 2020 / 10:29
- Iran supports decline in oil output 13 May, 2020 / 14:56
- Jordan's court decides on gas deal with Israel 13 May, 2020 / 13:02
- EIA lowers forecast for Azerbaijan’s oil output 13 May, 2020 / 12:12
- Azerbaijani oil price rises 13 May, 2020 / 11:58
- Azerbaijan increased oil production in April 12 May, 2020 / 15:38