Azerbaijan's gas exports increased by 17%

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2014 Azerbaijan exported 33.041 mln tons of crude oil that is by 3.5% less compared to the previous year. Report informs, the total volume of crude oil exported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is 26.872 mln tons, or 81.3% of total exports, that is by 2.2% lower than the same period of 2013.

During the reporting period 4,233 million tons of oil exported from the Baku-Supsa pipeline, and it is equal to 12.8% of total exports.The pipeline transportation of crude oil rose by 5.1% compared to 2013.

At the same time, the volumes of oil transported via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline decreasing 41.8% amounted to 1,018 million tons and it is equal to 3.1% of total exports.

During this period, the volume of crude oil transported by railway transport is 918.5 thousand tons (2.8% of total export), which was 7.4% less than in 2013.

According to the counter, over the analysis period, the volume of gas condensate exported via BTC decreasing by 0.9% amounted to 2,195 mln tons.

At the same time, exports of natural gas increasing by 17.4% exceeded 8,565 billion cubic meters, electricity exports increasing by 1.3 times exceeded 322.0 mln. KW / hour.